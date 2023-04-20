NES and Party for BiH propose amendments to the Constitution of the Federation of BiH

The clubs of representatives of the People's European Alliance (NES) and the Party for BiH (PBiH) in the House of Representatives of the FBiH Parliament submitted to the parliamentary Constitutional Committee for consideration and adoption a proposal for amendments that, they say, will enable the implementation of the election results.



It is a proposal of amendments that treat the procedure for appointing the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a detailed explanation, according to the joint statement of the mentioned parties.

According to the proposed amendments, the possibility is introduced that the president of the Federation of BiH with the consent of one of the vice presidents or two vice presidents without the consent of the president of the Federation of BiH appoint the Government of the Federation of BiH.

If it is not possible to appoint the Government of the Federation in this way, the proposal of the decision on the appointment of the Government can be sent to the Parliament of FBiH by the president of the Federation of BiH or one of the vice-presidents, within the additional period prescribed by this amendment.

In the proposal, it is reminded that in accordance with the valid provisions of Article IV.B.2.5 of the Constitution of the Federation of BiH, the President of the Federation of BiH, with the consent of both vice-presidents of the FBiH, appoints the Government of the FBiH after consultation with the Prime Minister or with the candidate for that position, within 30 days from the election of the president and two vice-presidents.

According to the proposal of the NES and the SBiH, if an agreement is not reached on the appointment of the Government of the Federation of BiH, the decision on the appointment of the Government is made by the President of the FBiH with the consent of one of the vice-presidents, or two vice-presidents without the consent of the President of the Federation of BiH, within three days after the deadline, which is submitted to the House of Representatives for confirmation by majority vote.

"If the decision on the appointment of the Government of the Federation is not made even then, the president of the Federation of BiH or one of the vice-presidents, within three days of the expiration of the deadline, submits the proposed decision to the House of Representatives for consideration and decision," it is clarified and specifies how the Government of the Federation of BiH was elected after the appointment was confirmed by the majority of the House of Representatives of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the following, the procedure is also explained, if there is no confirmation from the House of Representatives of the FBiH Parliament.

"If the House of Representatives does not confirm the appointment of the Government of the Federation of BiH, the procedure will be repeated, and the 30-day period begins the next day after the House of Representatives does not confirm the appointment of the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina," it is stated in the proposal.