Reis Kavazović's Eid message: Joy is not complete if it is not shared

Raisu-l-ulama of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina Husein effendi Kavazović today extended a message to all Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina, homeland countries and the diaspora on the occasion of the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.



"Dear brothers and sisters, today we say farewell to Ramadan, our dearest guest. We send him off with sadness in our hearts because of parting, but also with joy because we tried to welcome it as nicely as we could, to give it its due. We had a nice and wonderful time in the month of Ramadan. It brought us many visible and invisible comforts and blessings and brought us closer to the Dear God, the source of all existence. I ask Almighty Allah to accept all our Ramadan efforts so that our actions reflect positively on both the living and the dead.

Tomorrow, brothers and sisters, we celebrate Eid, the holiday of joy - a joy for the reason of success in Ramadan. Let's spend it, with a cheerful face and an open heart, with our families, relatives, friends and neighbors.

Let's remember dear people, but let's not forget the sick, those abandoned and lonely - let's make them happy with something, even if only with a nice word, some expression of respect. And let's not forget the poor, neither during Eid nor outside of Eid. May the joy of Eid be embraced by everyone. That joy is not complete if it is not shared," stated Rais Kavazović.

To everyone who celebrates Eid in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and the diaspora, Kavazović congratulated Eid with the traditional message: "Eid Shereif Mubarek Olsun!".