Mehmedović: Current situation should be viewed in the light of new realignment in the Balkans

Citizens and patriots of Bosnia and Herzegovina will not allow anyone to play with this country and its future. There is no backing down, we are determined to preserve the institutions of the internationally recognized state of BiH, first of all, relying on our forces and the democratic means at our disposal.



These are some of the messages from the meeting on the topic "The future of Bosnia and Herzegovina through the prism of the current political and security situation", held today in Sarajevo and organized by the Union of veterans' associations of the Patriotic League of Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with other veterans' associations.

The participants of the meeting pointed out the importance of finding an adequate institutional response to the current complex political and security situation, first of all, through the decisive action of judicial institutions and to thwart as efficiently as possible the intentions of those who persist in the goals directed by the protagonists of the aggression against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s.

An MP in the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, Šemsudin Mehmedović, commenting on the frequent threats of the President of the RS Milorad Dodik, which question the integrity and sovereignty of BiH, pointed out that it is, in fact, a product of the international community.

“In this way, they want to discipline Bosniaks in Bosnia and Herzegovina so that we are not a significant factor and that we do not question anything in our own country,” said Mehmedović, underlining that it is necessary to observe this in the light of some new realignment in the Balkans.

In this context, he specified how the international power centers are trying to create a 'tripod in the Balkans' on the Zagreb-Belgrade-Tirana route and to eliminate or minimize the political influence and existence of Bosniaks in this region.

An MP in the House of Representatives in the BiH Parliamentary Assembly and former vice president of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milan Dunović, said that today's meeting shows that there are people in Bosnia and Herzegovina who are ready to defend the state and its sovereignty peacefully, by political means.

He reminded that in the past period, the DF caucus also proposed to amend the CC of BiH, which would punish violations of the sovereignty of BiH, and that certain structures strongly objected to this initiative but DF will continue to insist on this.