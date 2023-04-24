US Embassy: The US will not step aside while Dodik pushes BiH toward conflict

Milorad Dodik is wrong if he thinks that the United States will step aside while he pushes BiH toward conflict, announced the US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of repeated secessionist statements by the president of the Republika Srpska entity, Milorad Dodik.



"Here are the facts: Republika Srpska is an entity in BiH. It does not exist outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and there is no right under BiH’s constitution for an entity or any other sub-state unit to secede or unify with another state, the US Embassy pointed out.

The Embassy stated that the United States will protect Bosnia and Herzegovina and ensure it maintains its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character.