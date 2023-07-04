Two migrants injured a bus driver in Mostar with a pocket knife

Two migrants attacked a bus driver and injured him with a knife in Mostar on Monday.

As stated in a press release from the Ministry of the Interior of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, the attack took place at 18:15 at the main bus station.

- At the site of the incident, the police officers find the bus driver who had a visible injury in the area of his right leg. He stated that two migrants entered the bus and when he told them to get off the bus, one of them took out a small knife from his pocket and injured him in the leg. After that, they ran away - the MoI stated.

After checking the area and conducting operational work, police officers found people matching the description of the perpetrators in the courtyard of a mosque. They found a folding knife in their possession.

The two individuals have been detained and will be subject to a criminal investigation, and the prosecutor has been informed about the incident.