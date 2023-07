HDZ and HNS BiH President Dragan Čović met in Mostar with the US Ambassador to BiH Michael Murphy, with whom he discussed the current political situation in BiH.

Čović wrote on his on Twitter that he had a constructive conversation with the US Ambassador, as always.

- We discussed the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and efforts to achieve broad and sustainable progress. Our closest partnership with the USA remains crucial for our path towards the EU and NATO - Čović said.