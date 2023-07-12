Avaz Logo
Kajganić and Habermayer on cooperation between judicial institutions and international forces in BiH

The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has good and long-term cooperation with international institutions and organizations

Kajganić and Habermayer. Fena

FENA

The Chief Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milanko Kajganić, met with the commander of EUFOR in BiH, Major General Helmut Habermayer and his associates.

At the meeting, they discussed the cooperation of judicial institutions and international forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the process of strengthening the rule of law and the security of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has good and long-term cooperation with international institutions and organizations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, involved in the process of the rule of law, which will continue in the future, announced the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

