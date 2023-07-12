More than 560,000 tourists visited BiH in the period January - May

Bosnia and Herzegovina has registered 566,207 tourist visits in the period January - May 2023, which is 23.3 percent more compared to the same period in 2022.

In the period January – May, BiH registered 1,202,826 overnight stays, which is 20.2 percent more compared to the same period in 2022.

Overnight stays

The number of overnight stays by domestic tourists in that period was 3.4 percent lower, while the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists was 36.6 percent higher compared to the same period in 2022.

In the total number of overnight stays, the participation of domestic tourists was 33 percent, while the participation of foreign tourists was 67 percent.

As a comparison, in the period January - May 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, tourists made 534,642 visits, which was7.8 percent more, and 1,105,310 overnight stays, which was 8.8 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

Higher number

The number of tourists in the five months of this year is higher by 31,565 compared to the same period in 2019, which was a record until then, while the number of overnight stays is higher by 97,516.

In terms of overnight stays by foreign tourists, the most overnight stays in the period January – May this year were realized by tourists from Croatia (21.9 percent), Serbia (17.8 percent), Slovenia (8.9 percent), Turkey (5.9 percent), Germany (4.3 percent), Montenegro (3.6 percent), which is a total of 65.4 percent.

Tourists from other countries accounted for 34.6 percent of overnight stays.