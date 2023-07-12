Expert team of WOAH, FAO and European Commission arriving in BiH because of African swine fever

Once a week, a meeting of the joint African swine fever disease control center is organized, where reports on new positive cases are presented and further activities are planned, told FENA the head of the Department for Animal Health Protection in the Veterinary Sector of the FBiH Ministry of Agriculture, Water Management and Forestry Marijo Vrebac.

He adds that the arrival of an expert team from the World Organization for Animal Health (World Organization for Animal Health - WOAH), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN - FAO and the European Commission is planned for this week, which will review the entire situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and possibly give suggestions and guidelines for further activities.

Vrebac reminded that the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Management and Forestry has so far not received any reports of suspected African swine fever in the territory of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while, considering the spread of the disease in the entity of Republika Srpska, the most threatened is the Posavina Canton whose representatives of the veterinary stations and veterinary inspectors in daily contact with the Veterinary sector of the Ministry.