Re-exhumation of the remains of victims of genocide begins in Srebrenica

Re-exhumation and re-association of previously buried victims of the genocide committed in the area of Srebrenica in 1995 have begun today in the cemetery of the Srebrenica Memorial Center - Potočari, by order of the BiH Prosecutor's Office.

Spokesperson of the Missing Persons Institute of BiH, Emza Fazlić, told FENA that in the coming days, until July 19, 71 graves will be 'opened' again, in order to re-associate the remains of the previously buried victims that were identified after their burial.

In many cases, the re-association of the remains will be attended by the families of the victims, upon whose approval and with whose consent the exhumation is carried out, and the entire procedure will last seven days. Eleven re-exhumations have already been carried out and 12 more graves will be 'opened' today.

When it comes to the re-exhumations that are being carried out this year, they are mostly the remains of victims who were exhumed from mass graves in Kamenica, and who were identified after an audit was carried out in morgues in BiH.

A total of 985 exhumations have been carried out so far in the Potočari Memorial Center and with these 71, that number will exceed one thousand.