Kajganić and Santana discuss the rule of law and prosecution of war crimes cases

The Chief Prosecutor of the BiH Prosecutor's Office, Milanko Kajganić, met with the president of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Courts (IRMCT), Graciela Gatti Santana.

The officials of these two judicial institutions discussed strengthening the rule of law and prosecuting cases of war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The ICTY and the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina deal with cases related to war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and these two institutions have good cooperation primarily with regard to the use of databases and ICTY/ICTY cases, as well as the exchange of experiences on international standards for the prosecution of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The goal of these institutions is the same, the fight against impunity for war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, and bringing the rule of law and security to the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was concluded at the meeting, stated the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina.