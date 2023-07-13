Ambassador Al-Khater has improved the friendly ties between Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Sultan bin Ali Al-Khater, is leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina this month after an almost five-year mission during which he provided great assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens in the humanitarian, educational, defense and sports aspects, as well as in the domain of heritage preservation.

- Bosnia and Herzegovina is a friendly country with which we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations this year. I am leaving happy because in the period that is behind us, we have tried and succeeded in further improving our friendly and fraternal ties. Be sure that we will always be with you and that you can count on our support - said Ambassador Al-Khater.

Showing the big heart of his country, Al-Khater visited the Sarajevo Parents' House and its residents and met with representatives of the "Heart for Children with Cancer" Association.

Support for projects

Doha provided support to numerous significant projects of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in the field of education.

Institutions and organizations from Qatar awarded scholarships to BiH students, supported the poor and the economic empowerment of returnees, and enabled orphans to get to know the world.

Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, had the opportunity to get to know the Arabian Gulf country better.

Diplomatic relations

On the occasion of his departure from BiH, the first Qatari diplomat in Sarajevo had a series of farewell meetings in the past few days, including those with the Chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konaković and the Rais-l-ulama of the Islamic Community in BiH Husein effendi Kavazović.

On that occasion, it was emphasized that diplomatic relations between BiH and Qatar are good and friendly, as well as that there is room for further improvement of cooperation.

Ambassador Al-Khater's mandate testifies to the true dedication of an ambassador to the development of bilateral relations, in a year that marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between two friendly and brotherly countries, stated the Embassy of Qatar in Bosnia and Herzegovina.