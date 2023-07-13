UNHCR in Bihać organizes media workshop 'Reporting on Mixed Migrations'

UNHCR in BiH orgnaized today media workshop entitled 'Reporting on Mixed Migrations' where th participants discussed the correct terminology used in reporting on migration and refugees, as well as the effective use of photos and other visuals.

Hate speech in the media

Attention was also paid to hate speech in the media, that is, how to recognize and prevent it in media reporting.

- I think the media is doing their best and we are grateful for that because the media is our very important partner in everything we do. However, the wrong terminology is used when reporting, either because of ignorance or the desire to speed up and shorten the news. This is how it happens that a certain group of people, including refugees or asylum seekers, is qualified by the term migrants. It is very important for us to understand together that migrants are people who leave their country voluntarily, while refugees are forced to do so - said Dejan Drobnjak, Head of the Communications Department at UNHCR BiH.

Improvement

He also added that the latest analysis of Bosnian media reporting showed a significant improvement, as correct terminology was used in almost 73 percent of analyzed texts or articles.

The current situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially the Una-Sana Canton (USC), when it comes to the process of mixed migration, is also briefly analyzed.

- It is true that the numbers in the reception centers are significantly different compared to previous years, but we at UNHCR are always focused on our primary task - the people who need some form of international protection outside their country, in this case in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Currently, we have about 160 people with an approved status of international protection and about 85 people who are at some stage of the process of seeking and granting asylum. When it comes to USC, we have five people who have been granted refugee or subsidiary protection status, as well as six people who are in the process of acquiring it - said Head of the UNHCR Field Office in Bihać, Vahidin Ogrešević.