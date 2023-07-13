Košarac: We have a defined position of BiH and a document that we will talk about in Brussels

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Staša Košarac, told reporters today in Sarajevo that Bosnia and Herzegovina has a defined foreign policy goal, which is membership in the European Union.

- One of the activities was the Collegium for European Integration, given the fact that a meeting is being organized in Brussels mid next week, where we should discuss the situation in BiH with EU officials, from the aspect of fulfilling the 14 key priorities and some other political issues in Bosnia and Herzegovina - said Košarac.

Questions and suggestions

He added that all levels of government were in a position to present their questions and suggestions, that certain measures and initiatives were accepted to the most significant extent and that "in this context, we have a defined position of BiH as an act, a document that we will talk about in Brussels".

- Republika Srpska submitted its comments, they were accepted, they are credible, and from that point of view, just as we presented the views of the institutions of the RS at the Collegium for European Integration, we will use the opportunity in Brussels to present our political views on the events in BiH - he said.

He added that he believes that the most significant and important thing would be to adopt 14 priorities, "affirming the need to enact a law on the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is part of one of the priorities".

- We clearly said that this is an issue that we will not back down from, we believe that the argument is on our side, that we have one anomaly that is obviously trying to promote that something in BiH can be decided without a representative of one of the constituent peoples, which is completely unacceptable - said Košarac.

Constitutional Court of BiH

He asserted that the current position of the Constitutional Court of BiH and the decisions made by the structure of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina are modeled in such a way that they make decisions harmful to the interests of the RS.

"We believe that in this period it would be significant and important to abolish the OHR and to dislocate the foreigners who are in the institutions of BiH and not to work there any longer," said Košarac.