Komšić - Hlavsova: Support of the Czech Republic to the EU integration of BiH

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, received the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ivana Hlavsova, on a farewell visit.

Komšić thanked Ambassador Hlavsova for her involvement in the past three and a half years and highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Czech Republic.

Friendly countries

The interlocutors pointed out that the relations between the two friendly countries could be further improved by intensifying the meeting at the highest level.

It would be an opportunity to exchange opinions and positions in matters of economic cooperation, regional security, but also global challenges such as the energy transition and the impact of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Official visit

Accordingly, the Chairman of the BiH Presidency invited the President of the Czech Republic to pay an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to BiH Ivana Hlavsova emphasized the support of the Czech Republic to the European path of Bosnia and Herzegovina and wished the Chairman of the BiH Presidency Željko Komšić a successful presidency during the next eight months," announced the BiH Presidency.