Hrnjić: African swine fever entered FBiH last week through the farms in the Posavina Canton

The FBiH Minister of Agriculture, Water Management and Forestry Kemal Hrnjić, during the conversation with the Prime Minister of the Zenica-Doboj Canton Amra Mehmedić and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of ZDC Vinko Marić, confirmed that the disease known as African swine fever has been registered in the territory of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Hrnjić pointed out that even earlier this infection entered the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, through farms in the entity of RS, and since last week it is also present in the territory of FBiH.

Occurrence of African swine fever

- Unfortunately, since last week, we had doubts on several farms in the Posavina Canton, that it entered the FBiH. And here, with regret, I can state today that the doubts were justified. We analyzed as many as five farms, and on three farms we have the occurrence of African swine fever - said Hrnjić.

It is a viral disease and it will be very difficult to stop the progression of that virus. The biggest responsibility lies with the farm owners, who must take all the preventive measures that were instructed by the FBiH Ministry 15-20 days ago.

They must consistently implement them, they must do everything possible to slow down the spread of the virus to other farms as much as possible.

A new challenge in the FBiH

It will be very difficult, I expect it to be a new challenge in the FBiH, which awaits us in the Posavina Canton. But, I think our biggest producer of pigs is the West Herzegovina Canton, so it will be very difficult for the virus to progress," Minister Hrnjić warns.

The situation, he notes, has already escalated in neighboring Croatia, so a fight is ahead in the territory of the FBiH as well.

- We expect action from the state level. First of all, from the Council of Ministers of BiH and the Veterinary Agency of BiH. I expect their concrete steps, so we will see how we proceed - announced Hrnjić.