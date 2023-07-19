Mandić and Macdonald on successful cooperation and joint projects

Mayor of Centar Municipality, Srđan Mandić, today hosted the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ingrid Macdonald, with whom he discussed successful cooperation between local authorities and the UN, as well as joint projects aimed at the development of local community and strengthening the quality of life of citizens.

Centar Municipality, in partnership with the United Nations, has been implementing the ReLOaD project for several years, financed by the European Union (EU), and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Numerous projects of non-governmental organizations were financed through this project.

My Street, My Imagination

Also, UNDP in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Centar Municipality are successfully implementing the "Re-Imagine: My Street, My Imagination" initiative. It is an online platform urbanlab.ba for citizens' participation in designing public spaces in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The platform is an innovative virtual tool developed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which helps local authorities to collect citizens' ideas for the renovation of public spaces, such as streets, parks, squares, or neglected locations.

- As part of this pilot project, we considered five locations on the territory of this local community, namely Radićeva, Musala and Franca Lehara Streets and Hastahana and Merhemića Square. Through this process, citizens decide and create space where they live. It is important that our partners recognize the results of the project and continue to support us - said Mandić, announced the Centar Municipality.

EU mission for climate-neutral and smart cities

Resident Coordinator Macdonald expressed satisfaction with the fact that Sarajevo is among 100 cities that will participate in the EU mission for climate-neutral and smart cities. Selected cities will receive 360 million euros of support from the EU Horizon program to take innovative paths toward climate neutrality by 2030. In this regard, Resident Coordinator Macdonald is looking forward to the continuation of the partnership with Centar Municipality and Mayor Mandić.