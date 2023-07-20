Avaz Logo
The Council of the European Union extended Sattler's mandate until the end of August 2024

Johann Sattler has been the EUSR in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1 September 2019

FENA

The Council of the European Union today adopted a series of decisions extending the current mandates of three EU Special Representatives (EUSR) for one year, until August 31, 2024, including the EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Johann Sattler.

His mandate is to ensure continued progress in the Stabilisation and Association Process, with the aim of a stable, viable, peaceful and multiethnic and united BiH, cooperating peacefully with its neighbors and irreversibly on track towards membership of the Union.

He also supports the implementation of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in BiH, stated the Council of the EU. 

# JOHANN SATTLER
# THE COUNCIL OF EUROPEAN UNION
