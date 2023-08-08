More than 160 thousand tourists visited BiH in June, 17.3 percent more compared to last year

The total number of tourist arrivals in Bosnia and Herzegovina in June 2023 was 166,172, which is 0.9 percent more compared to May 2023 and 17.3 percent more compared to June 2022.

The total number of overnight stays by tourists in June in BiH was 333,409, which is 2.4 percent more compared to May 2023 and 8.5 percent more compared to June 2022.

Foreign tourists 67 percent

The participation of domestic tourists in the total number of overnight stays was 33 percent and of foreign tourists 67 percent.

The number of overnight stays by domestic tourists in June was higher by 1.0 percent compared to May 2023 and by 11 percent lower compared to June 2022, while the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists in June was higher by 3.1 percent compared to May 2023 and by 21.6 percent higher compared to June 2022.

Overnight stays

In terms of overnight stays of foreign tourists, the highest number of overnight stays in June in BiH were realized by tourists from Turkey (11.3 percent), Serbia (10.5 percent), Croatia (10 percent), Germany (5.3 percent), Slovenia (5, 1 percent), Poland (4.8 percent), the USA (4.7 percent), the United Arab Emirates (4.1 percent), Austria (2.9 percent), and France and Saudi Arabia with each (2.8 percent) which is a total of 64.3 percent.

Tourists from other countries accounted for 35.7 percent of overnight stays.