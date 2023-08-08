Dizdar on the first 100 days of work: We visited returnee communities every third day on average

In the first 100 days of work, the FBiH Ministry of Displaced Persons and Refugees (FMROI) implemented 5,280 individual support measures for returnees, displaced persons and refugees, and the total value of the implemented activities is more than 24 million KM.

Speaking about what marked the work, Minister of Displaced Persons and Refugees Nerin Dizdar points out that special attention was paid to new projects, which will have a stimulating role.

Infrastructural projects

- For the first time, returnee postpartum women were supported throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also, the first 100 days of work were marked by record support for start-up businesses of returnees. An amendment to the internal organization was adopted, which provided free legal assistance to returnees in exercising their rights and interests. For the first time, a support program for the employment of returnees in public institutions and companies is being implemented. We published a public call for support for emigration projects as well. A particularly important project for all of us is the construction of the facilities of the Memorial Center in Potočari, where work is underway on the reconstruction of the administrative building, for which we secured approximately 650 thousand KM with the support of the Government - said Dizdar.

Other infrastructural projects and housing projects were realized, and scholarship programs for pupils and students were improved.

Needs of returnee communities

Dizdar adds that with a continuous presence in the field, they strive to be informed about the needs of returnee communities.

- On average, we visited returnee communities every third day, to establish direct contacts with local communities and returnees. In this way, we get a true picture of their needs. We will continue with this practice because we have seen it yielded the results - stressed Dizdar.