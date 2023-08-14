The mayor of Sarajevo, Benjamina Karić, called on the citizens of the capital of B&H

The mayor of Sarajevo, Benjamina Karić, called on the citizens of the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina to come out for a protest walk, which is planned for today at 6 pm, as a sign of protest against all kinds of violence, especially violence against women.

- The murders in Gradačac do not allow me to sit idly by. Aware of the position I hold and the public attention that position brings, I feel the obligation to do everything I can so that this topic does not have an expiration date, as it often happens in our country - she emphasized.

Last week in Gradačac, Nermin Sulejmanović murdered three people, then committed suicide in front of the policemen who surrounded him. He started the act by murdering his wife, broadcasting it all on a social network, and that video was soon removed.