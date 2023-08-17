Delić: Dismiss the employee of Pazarić Institute, investigate who is responsible for the situation

The Pazarić Institute for the Care of Mentally Disabled Children and Youth will receive during the day a letter from the FBiH Ministry of Labor and Social Policy with a request for the disciplinary responsibility of the employee who committed violence against the resident of that institution, along with a request that she be served with dismissal from work without notice period, said Minister Adnan Delić today at the press conference.

Minister Delić also said that a criminal complaint has been filed against the mentioned employee of the Institute, with a request that the authorities review all the circumstances regarding the creation of the video and the abuse, as well as the role of everyone who, through action or inaction, could have contributed to this state of affairs in an institution of that type.

Requested video surveillance

The Pazarić Institute, as well as other social protection institutes founded by the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, should provide information on video surveillance in their institutions. The Ministry also requires twenty-four-hour video surveillance, and information from all these institutions on what they have done to implement legal measures related to their activities.

Delić also stated that it should not be allowed for social workers to suffer due to the publication of an incident at the Pazarić Institute, because unfortunately, they and school counselors work in difficult conditions today, which the Ministry also wants to change.

Responsibility of the person who recorded

The Minister denied that he was insisting only on the responsibility of the person who recorded the disputed video material from Pazarić, but it is true, he added, that he is asking the authorities to review the responsibility of all those who could have prevented this case of abuse, as well as the responsibility of all those who could contribute to the current situation in the institution, even if it was about himself, the minister.

According to the unconfirmed information that Delić has at the moment, the controversial video from Pazarić was created a few months ago.