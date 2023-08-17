Bećirović in Sanski Most: The priorities are strengthening the state and developing the economy

During his visit to the municipality of Sanski Most, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, in a conversation with the mayor of the municipality, Faris Hasanbegović, pointed out the importance of establishing quality communication between state officials and representatives of local communities.

He pointed out that the patriotic BiH political forces must be ready to use all available potential to help legal state bodies with the aim of stopping political extremists and to show together that legalism is stronger than legal violence, stated the office of the BiH Presidency member Denis Bećirović.

Municipality of Sanski Most

During the conversation, Mayor Hasanbegović said that the Municipality of Sanski Most has exceptional potential in the field of tourism, agriculture, mining and wood processing industry, and that the strategic measures of the municipal administration are trying to put them into the function of development with the aim of creating an adequate business environment.

Hasanbegović pointed out that Sanski Most, like most of the municipalities in the Una-Sana Canton, is faced with a mass exodus of young people from Bosnia and Herzegovina and a relatively unsuccessful process of transition of the economy from social to private ownership.

New approach

Such circumstances require a completely new approach that will at the same time stimulate young people to start their own businesses, and involve BiH citizens in the diaspora, to realize their business ideas in their homeland.

Hasanbegović said that there are many of them who are ready to invest money earned outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina and that the Municipality of Sanski Most is available for their ideas, requests and plans.

The BiH Presidency member Bećirović emphasized that the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina must build a new and better relationship with its citizens in the diaspora.