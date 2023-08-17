Avaz Logo
Changes in traffic and public transport due to the closing night of the Sarajevo Film Festival

The bus line 31e Vijećnica - Dobrinja will change the departure terminal and part of the route of the line

Changes in traffic and public transport. Fena

FENA

Due to the closing night of the Sarajevo Film Festival, from August 18, from 4:10 p.m. to August 19, until 3:00 a.m., there will be a temporary complete suspension of traffic in Maršala Tita Street (from the Eternal Flame Memorial to the junction with Radićeva Street).

The bus line 31e Vijećnica - Dobrinja will change the departure terminal and part of the route of the line, and instead from the City Hall stop, it will depart from the Austria Square, and from Skenderija to the Austria Square, in both directions, it will operate on the trolleybus route, GRAS announced.

