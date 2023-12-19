Avaz Logo
SUCCESSES

Jasmin Alić, Bosnian digital mogul, for "Dnevni avaz": Progress is guaranteed on LinkedIn, regardless of whether you are from BiH or the USA

"Number 1 Bosnian in the world", to the pride of parents and son

Alić: The platform on which every director, owner or employee has a profile. Instagram

Nerma Ajnadžić

Jasmin Alić from Zenica is an example of a successful young man who fulfilled his dreams and went from zero to hero.

Alić is a copywriter and business strategist who was crowned as the world's number 1 on the LinkedIn social network. He has worked for global brands, and is also a professor at Burch International University (IBU) in Sarajevo. Today, he has the luxury of choosing who to work with, and even has a waiting list. What's interesting is that he shares free content with tips on how to improve your business and yourself in that world.

Business people

Right at the beginning of the conversation, he explained what the word "copywriter" actually means, a term we hear a lot lately.

- Copywriting is, in the simplest terms, writing for marketing purposes. Every advertisement you see on the street, email you read, or YouTube video you watch, all contain "text". In the marketing world, we call that text "copy", and the one who writes those advertisements, emails or video scripts is called a copywriter - said Alić.

Why is LinkedIn as a platform important nowadays and what benefits does it provide?

- LinkedIn is a platform where every director, owner or employee has a profile, because for many years it was a platform for applying for jobs. Today, LinkedIn is a platform for sharing content and networking with business people around the world. Best of all? It's free. Everyone can share their advice and experiences from their industry. Everyone can easily reach extremely important contacts in the world. And most importantly, you can learn from others, teach others, or charge for your services directly through your content.

We use the online world more for other things than for advancement and learning...

- It's easy to waste several hours scrolling through Facebook or Instagram every day. Imagine using all those hours to learn directly from professionals in your industry, to strengthen your professional brand, and to connect with others around the world! On LinkedIn, progress is guaranteed, regardless of whether you are from Bosnia or America. We just need to invest our time in things that will benefit us in our professional development and meeting people in the business world. We all have this same choice every day.

Real expert

You talk openly about the possibility of earning, as well as how much you managed to earn at the beginning, and how much today. Basically, is it worth it?

- When you help others to solve problems that will save them and you earn money at the same time, there is no limit to your earnings. So, it's worth it, definitely. You just have to be exceptionally good at your job if you intend to charge some "western" figures.

Alić: We all have a choice every day. Instagram

What do inscriptions like "Number 1 Bosnian" evoke in you today?

- When I read "Bosnian number 1 in the world", first of all I think of how my parents and my son are very proud. On the other hand, what means the most to me is the fact that this opens some new doors for people from our environment, especially young people who hope for a better tomorrow in a country like Bosnia.

You are the only option

It is especially interesting that you share your content absolutely free. How do you do it "for free" and manage to make money?

- The fact is that 99 percent of people who read your content, no matter how valuable that content is, are not ready or able to apply it themselves. They will need the help of a real expert.

And who is better to help than that very expert whom they trust so much and know will bring them results, which you selflessly share through your content every day? When the audience trusts you, you are the only option.

Top of the world

You've come a long way to get to where you are today, how do you look at all that you've been through, from humble beginnings to, without modesty, being at the top of the world?

- As someone who is an English teacher by profession, I can say that it is extremely difficult to find a good and well-paid job nowadays if you stick to the path of your degree.

I have worked many jobs that have nothing to do with my degree. After many years of searching for my better tomorrow, writing online and LinkedIn really proved to be a hit. A shot at the very top of the world, because many in the world really included me in the lists as the best LinkedIn writer this year.

