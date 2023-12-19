Jasmin Alić, Bosnian digital mogul, for "Dnevni avaz": Progress is guaranteed on LinkedIn, regardless of whether you are from BiH or the USA

Jasmin Alić from Zenica is an example of a successful young man who fulfilled his dreams and went from zero to hero.

Alić is a copywriter and business strategist who was crowned as the world's number 1 on the LinkedIn social network. He has worked for global brands, and is also a professor at Burch International University (IBU) in Sarajevo. Today, he has the luxury of choosing who to work with, and even has a waiting list. What's interesting is that he shares free content with tips on how to improve your business and yourself in that world.

Business people

Right at the beginning of the conversation, he explained what the word "copywriter" actually means, a term we hear a lot lately.

- Copywriting is, in the simplest terms, writing for marketing purposes. Every advertisement you see on the street, email you read, or YouTube video you watch, all contain "text". In the marketing world, we call that text "copy", and the one who writes those advertisements, emails or video scripts is called a copywriter - said Alić.

Why is LinkedIn as a platform important nowadays and what benefits does it provide?

- LinkedIn is a platform where every director, owner or employee has a profile, because for many years it was a platform for applying for jobs. Today, LinkedIn is a platform for sharing content and networking with business people around the world. Best of all? It's free. Everyone can share their advice and experiences from their industry. Everyone can easily reach extremely important contacts in the world. And most importantly, you can learn from others, teach others, or charge for your services directly through your content.

We use the online world more for other things than for advancement and learning...

- It's easy to waste several hours scrolling through Facebook or Instagram every day. Imagine using all those hours to learn directly from professionals in your industry, to strengthen your professional brand, and to connect with others around the world! On LinkedIn, progress is guaranteed, regardless of whether you are from Bosnia or America. We just need to invest our time in things that will benefit us in our professional development and meeting people in the business world. We all have this same choice every day.

Real expert

You talk openly about the possibility of earning, as well as how much you managed to earn at the beginning, and how much today. Basically, is it worth it?

- When you help others to solve problems that will save them and you earn money at the same time, there is no limit to your earnings. So, it's worth it, definitely. You just have to be exceptionally good at your job if you intend to charge some "western" figures.