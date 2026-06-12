Video / BHF creates spectacular atmosphere on Toronto streets

The national football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina plays its historic first-round group stage match of the World Championship against hosts Canada tonight at 21:00, and Sergei Barbarez's selected team will have fanatic support at the stadium in Toronto.

After occupying and lighting up the streets of this Canadian city since the early morning hours, the most passionate fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina formed a procession and headed toward the stadium.

Incredible scenes from Toronto streets confirm that fans are ready to be the true twelfth player and provide extra wind in the sails of our footballers in this exceptionally demanding World Cup match within Group B.

Everything is ready for tonight's spectacle, and all interesting details, exclusive videos and photographs from the scene, as well as direct text coverage of the match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada, can be followed minute by minute on the "Avaza" portal.