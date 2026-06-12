Video / Bosnian fans occupy Toronto, Canadian in awe: Guys, you're incredible!

The football national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will write new pages of its history this evening in Toronto when it plays its first match at the World Cup against Canada.

The first round group stage match is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time, and a large number of Bosnia and Herzegovina fans are expected in the stands at the Toronto stadium.

The atmosphere in Canada's largest city has been marked by the Dragons for hours. Bosnia and Herzegovina fans have occupied the streets, squares and restaurants, where they have been warming up since early morning for the big duel against one of the World Cup hosts.

Blue and yellow jerseys and flags can be seen at every turn, and songs and cheering attract the attention of many Toronto residents, who are watching with particular interest the fan euphoria of Bosnia and Herzegovina national team supporters.

Check out our YouTube profile to see what the "Avaz" reporter recorded from Toronto before the match against Canada.