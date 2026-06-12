Edin Džeko several hours before the match published a powerful message and further heated up the atmosphere

The football national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will play its first match at the World Cup this evening at 9 p.m. Central European Time against the Canadian national team.

This historic encounter will be played at the stadium in Toronto, and immediately before the match, the best goalscorer in the history of our national team, captain and leader Edin Džeko, spoke out with a powerful message.

The legendary striker raised euphoria among fans to the highest level and sent a clear message to the entire public.

- The time for stories is over. Now there is only one truth – the pitch. And on it we will give everything we have. For us, for the crest we wear on our jersey and for all those who love Bosnia and Herzegovina. I have witnessed for 19 years how much the national team means to our people, but in the past few weeks I have felt perhaps the greatest love, support and respect towards us players and the coaching staff. Therefore, on my behalf and on behalf of my teammates, I can promise only one thing – that we will do everything on the pitch to repay the trust, support and wind at our backs that you are giving us. We dreamed of this moment and we made it come true. Now we are living our dream. We are breathing as one and fighting together until our last breath for one and only Bosnia and Herzegovina. May luck be with us.

The selections of Sergej Barbarez have the opportunity this evening to open the World Cup in the best possible way against a difficult host, and judging by the captain's words, the Dragons are maximally motivated to leave their hearts on the pitch and delight millions of fans at home and in the diaspora - the post stated.