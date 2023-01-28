McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move

United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League.



McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.

And Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Saturday that he did not call up McKennie for Sunday’s match against Monza.

“He absolutely won’t be involved, he’s at the center of transfer rumors,” Allegri said. “I think the club has already reached an agreement with the club he’ll be joining.”

The 24-year-old McKennie joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, becoming the Bianconeri’s first American player. He has made nearly 100 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 goals.

McKennie was a key member of the U.S. squad at the World Cup and has scored nine goals in 41 appearances for his country.

Leeds already has U.S. midfielders Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and this week hired former U.S. international Chris Armas as assistant coach.