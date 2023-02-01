Avaz Logo
Conte to undergo surgery, have time away from Tottenham

Conte recently experienced “severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said in a short statement, and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis

Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London. AP

AP

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and spend some time away from the team.

"(Conte) will return following a period of recuperation,” Tottenham said.

Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League, has advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup and resumes Champions League play this month in the round of 16 against AC Milan.

