Halilhodžić confirmed the writing of "Avaz": It's true, I got a call from the Brazilians this morning

I don't know what will happen next. Everything needs to be specified, concretized, said Halilhodžić

Halilhodžić: More will probably be known next week. Twitter / Facebook

By: Goran Šumar

Legendary BiH coach Vahid Halilhodžić confirmed the writing of "Avaz", which exclusively published that he is a candidate for coach of national team of Brazil.

- It is true, I got a call this morning. The first contact was made. I don't know what will happen next. Everything needs to be specified, made concrete - said Halilhodžić for the "Avaz's" portal.

He points out that he had many offers in the past period.

- In the past period, I received invitations from ten national teams. I'm thinking about the best thing to do.

As for Brazil, more will probably be known next week - said Halilhodžić for the "Avaz's" portal.

