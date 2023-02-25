What Barbarez had said to Kodro 15 years ago

Legendary football player Sergej Barbarez debuted for the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1998, when they played against Argentina.

Since then, he had played 47 matches and scored 17 goals.

The last match that the ex-captain played for Bosnia and Herzegovina was on the 10th of July 2006 against Moldova.

Exactly 15 years ago, Head coach Meho Kodro visited Barbarez in Germany so that he could persuade him to come back to the national team. At that time, Barbarez played for Bayer Leverkusen and was 37.

Journalists that worked in “Avaz” on 25th of February 2008 reported about that.

Read what Barbarez had said for our newspaper.

Head coach Meho Kodro and his first assistant Elvir Bolić watched Sergej Barbarez play for Bayer Leverkusen against Schalke on Saturday, in a match that they won 1:0.

After the game, Kodro and Bolić met with a few players that play for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Alongside Barbarez, they met with Ivica Grlić, as well as Ninoslav Milenković and Mirsad Bešlija who came from Belgium.