Australians assess flood damage, accelerate clean-up

Australian authorities accelerated recovery efforts and cancelled more than a dozen flood evacuation warnings on Friday as water levels that have caused widespread damage across the country’s east receded. Clean-up efforts were ramped up across large parts of New South Wales (NSW) state with military personnel joining the state’s emergency services to clear debris from roads and bridges, and deliver food and other supplies to cut-off communities. -It is an enormously humbling and proud moment to see the wonderful resilience and character of Australians in times like this- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in the flood-affected town of Wauchope, 380 km (236 miles) north of Sydney. -The clean-up now begins, the sun is out. The water is receding.- The floodwaters that submerged large swathes of the state are a stark contrast to the drought and catastrophic bushfires that burned through many of the same regions just over a year ago.

Local residents clean up debris in the aftermath of the area getting inundated with floodwaters following prolonged rains and a severe weather event in the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, March 26, 2021. . Reuters Local residents clean up debris in the aftermath of the area getting inundated with floodwaters following prolonged rains and a severe weather event in the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, March 26, 2021. . Reuters

Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia’s most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated during the deluge, which at its peak a few days ago subjected around 40% of the country’s population of 25 million across an area the size of Alaska to weather warnings. The rural crime unit of the NSW police force said it had received an increase in reports of wandering livestock, and urged people to file reports on lost, found and straying animals. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the recovery process would be “challenging” due to the scale of the rainfall received over the past week. -We know, regrettably from all the experience we’ve had, that sometimes the clean-up and recovery is more difficult than the crisis itself- Berejiklian said.

People in a boat navigate floodwaters resulting from prolonged rains northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25, 2021. . Reuters People in a boat navigate floodwaters resulting from prolonged rains northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25, 2021. . Reuters