US urges support for Taiwan's participation in UN system

The US on Tuesday urged support for Taiwan’s participation in the UN system and the international community.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Taiwan for becoming "a democratic success story" and said its "model supports transparency, respect for human rights, and the rule of law – values that align with those of the United Nations (UN)."

- Taiwan is critical to the global high-tech economy and a hub of travel, culture, and education. We are among the many UN member states who view Taiwan as a valued partner and trusted friend - said Blinken.

The top diplomat said Taiwan’s participation in the UN system is not a political issue but a pragmatic one.

On Oct. 25, 1971, UN General Assembly voted to expel Taiwan -- then known as the Republic of China -- and admitted the People’s Republic of China, mainland China.

China considers Taiwan a “breakaway province,” but Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949 and has diplomatic relations with at least 16 countries and regions.

Blinken said Taiwan’s exclusion undermines the important work of the UN and related bodies.

- We need to harness the contributions of all stakeholders toward solving our shared challenges - he added.