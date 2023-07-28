Essex dachshund Twiglet returned after video of theft shared

A dog stolen from its house has been returned after a video of Wednesday's theft was widely publicised.

Twiglet, a dachshund, was snatched by a thief who smashed a patio door at a house in Essex.

Footage of the dog

Police released footage of the dog struggling to get away from the thief, who was believed to have sold her on.

Owner Jo Vindis said they were "elated" to be reunited with Twiglet on Thursday and "without the video we probably would never have seen her again".

- Well, we do love our dogs, don't we? I think it just resonated with everyone with a dog, or even without, just how someone from your family - just snatched out of your home - it's just horrible - she said.

Stolen from the owner's house

The break-in happened at the owner's house in the hamlet of Catmere End near Saffron Walden at about 15:00 BST.

"Our neighbours were round the house within a few minutes of the alarm going off, but he'd already taken her at that point," said Ms Vindis.

"It looks as though that's what he was after. Nothing else was taken."

Posting on a lost-and-found dogs Facebook group, the owners wrote: "We can't thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become 'too hot to handle'.

"We are blown away by how amazing people have been and want to thank you all so, so much."