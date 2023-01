Dugo skrivana tajna Džeki Kenedi: Pisma otkrivaju strašnu istinu

View this post on Instagram

"Then I said to her, 'If you're so much in love with Jack Kennedy that you don't want to leave him, I should think he would be much more likely to find out how he felt about you if you were seeing exciting people and doing exciting things instead of sitting here waiting for the telephone to ring.' I think I was right because while she was in England, her drawings of the Coronation appeared on the front page of the Times-Herald three or four times, and they were really very good, very clever. I didn't see him while she was there, but he must have seen them. I know that because he was always impressed by Jackie's gifts, he must have been impressed by these. He called me up from, I think, Cape Cod, the day she was flying back from England, and asked me if I knew what flight she was on and what airline, and I did. He said, 'Is she landing in Washington or New York?' I said, 'She's landing in New York and then flying down to Washington.' He said, 'That plane, I think, stops in Boston and I'm going to meet her there.' It was the first time that I felt this was really a serious romance, at least on his part. I had suspected that Jackie cared a lot although she had never really said so because she is the sort of girl who covers her feelings. Anyway, he did meet her at Boston and she had no idea that he was coming on board." —Janet Auchincloss, Jackie's mother.