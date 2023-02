Nisu joj vjerovali da je njena stražnjica prava pa je otišla kod plastičnog hirurga da je "opipa"

View this post on Instagram

booty transformation!!! 🤩 I used to be so afraid of weights. I used to think weights would make me look masculine and bulky, but I was so wrong. It actually made me look more feminine(in my opinion), and I was able to shape my body the way I wanted with specific exercises!! What’s funny is I remember thinking my butt looked so good back then! On the left all I did was cardio and eat like a bird. On the right I am lifting heavy, hardly any cardio, and eating.. ALOT.. but the right foods of course. These extra calories were absolutely necessary for my glute growth. Those extra calories went to feeding my muscles so they can grow!