Agreement reached: Bosniak parties will run jointly in RS

Six parties, SDA, BH Greens and SBB, as well as SDP BiH, NES and PDA will sign an official agreement on joint participation in the RS entity at the beginning of next week.

- We believe that in the interest of not only the Bosniak people but all patriotically oriented citizens, the territory of the RS entity should not be a place for tensions, conflicts and mutual competition of pro-state parties, regardless of different political views and rivalries. We will conduct political contests in the territory of the Federation of BiH.

Given previous results, only a joint run can ensure representation of state-building forces from the RS entity in the BiH Parliament, as well as stronger representation of pro-state parties in the RS National Assembly.

Scattering votes across multiple different electoral lists could completely minimize the political influence of Bosnian and Herzegovinian patriots in the RS entity. The SDA, SDP and their partners call on all parties operating in the RS entity and counting primarily on votes from returnees and the diaspora to join the coalition and put the general interest above party and individual interests, - states the SDP statement.