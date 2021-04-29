Avaz Logo
CONFIRMED FOR "AVAZ"

The United States will support Christian Schmidt as a candidate for High Representative in B&H

The transition of the leadership is a normal part of the functioning of any institution and any future transition will be carried out in accordance with the legally prescribed conditions, the US Embassy in B&H said

US Embassy. Avaz

Erdin Halimić

The United States supports the key role of the High Representative in monitoring and supporting the implementation of the civilian aspect of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the US Embassy in B&H told for "Avaz".

They added that Bosnia and Herzegovina must meet the specific criteria established by the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) in order to end international supervision.


The 5 + 2 criteria are complementary to B&H's path to the European Union

- The 5 + 2 criteria are complementary to B&H's path to the European Union. Now is the time to focus again on meeting the set criteria. The transition of leadership is a normal part of the functioning of any institution and any future transition will be carried out in accordance with the conditions prescribed by law. A potential change in OHR leadership should not affect the mandate of the institution itself. Its purpose and goals remain the same - this includes 5 + 2 - they said.

Christian Schmidt is Germany's candidate. Avaz

They stressed that as a member of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, the United States would support the candidacy of Christian Schmidt.

Achieving progress of B&H

- The real job facing all leaders of this country, at all levels of government, is to initiate a serious dialogue and implement reforms necessary to achieve B&H's significant steps on the EU path, and ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all citizens - they concluded.

