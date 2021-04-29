The United States will support Christian Schmidt as a candidate for High Representative in B&H

The United States supports the key role of the High Representative in monitoring and supporting the implementation of the civilian aspect of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the US Embassy in B&H told for "Avaz". They added that Bosnia and Herzegovina must meet the specific criteria established by the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) in order to end international supervision.



The 5 + 2 criteria are complementary to B&H's path to the European Union

- The 5 + 2 criteria are complementary to B&H's path to the European Union. Now is the time to focus again on meeting the set criteria. The transition of leadership is a normal part of the functioning of any institution and any future transition will be carried out in accordance with the conditions prescribed by law. A potential change in OHR leadership should not affect the mandate of the institution itself. Its purpose and goals remain the same - this includes 5 + 2 - they said.

They stressed that as a member of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, the United States would support the candidacy of Christian Schmidt.

