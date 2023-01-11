Halil Lagumdžija for "Avaz": The HJPC will elect the President of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina next week

Next week, the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina will appoint the President of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Council session is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, January 17th and 18th, and the appointment, as Halil Lagumdžija told "Avaz", is scheduled for the second day.

The candidate for president is Ranko Debevec, the current head of this judicial institution.

- An interview is scheduled for the following week, followed by a session of the Subcommittee. The appointment is planned for January 18th. He will present the work program - Lagumdžija told us.

The President of the Court is elected for a term of six years. Prosecutor Dubravko Čampara was also in the race earlier, but the HJPC rejected his application.



