SDA PRESIDENCY

Without Bakir: Šefik Džaferović and Safet Softić go to the House of Peoples, Lendo instead of Mahmutbegović

We learn that Melika Mahmutbegović has given up her position as vice president of the Federation and informed the members of the party presidency about it

Softić, Džaferović and Mahmutbegović. Avaz

M. Aš.

A session of the Presidency of the Party of Democratic Action is underway in Sarajevo, where, based on the proposal of the Personnel Commission, the decision will be accepted that Refik Lendo, otherwise the mayor of Novi Travnik, will be the candidate of the SDA for the vice-president of the FBiH.

We learn that Melika Mahmutbegović gave up this position and informed the members of the Presidency about it.

In addition, it was decided that Šefik Džaferović and Safet Softić will go to the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliament.

The name of Bakir Izetbegović was not proposed. It is believed that he cannot get the support to be part of the Collegium, and that is the reason why he was not even proposed.


