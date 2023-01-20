Who is planning a coup?

"My machine gun and the belt on it, NiP's mother will cry..." This message was sent from one of the leading bot pages, whose mission is to discredit and draw targets on the foreheads of all opponents and critics of the SDA and the dynasty from Poljine neighbourhood. Invitation to commit a crime Photos comparing the leaders of the eight parties to convicted war criminal Fikret Abdić will appear on the pages of bots. On one of the montages, next to the figure of Fikret Abdić, there is a picture of Elmedin Konaković, with the message: "The first ran away, the second won't." A few days ago, Sarajevo was also plastered with posters comparing Nermin Nikšić, Edin Forto and Elmedin Konaković to Abdić. In addition to comparisons with war criminals and traitors, on these pages, there are daily threats to dissenters, open calls for violence, physical attacks on opposition politicians, protests, street blocking and the expulsion of high representatives and foreign ambassadors who are allegedly leading a conspiracy to overthrow the SDA.

Zildžić: Threatens with "blockades" . Printscreen Zildžić: Threatens with "blockades" . Printscreen

"Bosniak scream will be heard to the sky", the semi-official SDA media outlet published as a threat, all while calling the leaders of the opposition "political terrorists", insulting representatives of Western countries on a daily basis and scaring Bosniaks that 1992. will repeat or even the fate of Muslims in Grenada is about to happen. In other words, psychologically, the ground is being prepared for chaos and violence. The leaders of this party themselves have shown that it is not just a matter of the mere screeching of radical and unintelligent psychopaths behind keyboards and unaccountable propagandists who hide their media abominations behind pseudonyms. The tactic is transparent and has already been seen countless times - first, anonymous bot sites start spreading a certain narrative, then the regime media takes it over, and at the end the same sentences are repeated by the managers.

Ramić: Threatens with "rebellion of the people" . Printscreen Ramić: Threatens with "rebellion of the people" . Printscreen