Konaković on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Serbia today and tomorrow, February 24 and 25.

Today, on the first day of the visit, Konaković will meet with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Ivica Dačić. After the meeting, statements for the media are planned.

As part of this visit, Konaković will also meet with the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, the Minister for European Integration, Tanja Miščević, and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Usama Zukorlić.

On the second day of his stay in Serbia, the BiH Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit Novi Pazar, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.