Get ready to "unlock" a unique and unforgettable experience of Sarajevo with a card that provides access to numerous attractions, including public transport and exclusive discounts!

The Sarajevo City Card represents a modern and authentic way to explore Sarajevo.

Fall in love with the rich history of the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, because Sarajevo truly hides museum treasures that will satisfy the tastes of even the most demanding visitors and lovers of history and culture. Discover numerous museum exhibits that vividly tell about the interesting history of this area and the rich culture of the people who live here in the National Museum of BiH, the History Museum, the Sarajevo Museums, the City Museums or specific museum institutions such as the Alija Izetbegović Museum, the Gazi Husrev-bey Museum or the Bosnian Museums of Memories; experience art in the Art Gallery, Museum of Literature and Performing Arts and City Hall, enjoy a spectacular view of Sarajevo and feel a touch of history on White Fortress, or in just eight-minutes ride by cable car enjoy a beautiful Sarajevo panorama and the fresh air on the Olympic mountain Trebević.

With professional tourist guides, get ready to hear the most interesting stories, try local gourmet specialties and experience Sarajevo like Sarajevians.

With the Sarajevo City Card, you won't have to think about traffic jams and public transport prices, because these cards include an unlimited number of rides on trams, buses and trolleybuses within 24 or 72 hours of activation, and numerous discounts will additionally attract all passionate shoppingolics.

Thanks to the Tourism Association of Sarajevo Canton and partners, tourists from all over the world now can experience Sarajevo and all its beauties in a simple and affordable way.

Buy Sarajevo City Card via webshop Sarajevo City Card

Sarajevo City Card – the key of Sarajevo in your hands!