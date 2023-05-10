Zvizdić-Perinat: Strengthen economic and inter-parliamentary cooperation between BiH and Spain

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH PA) Denis Zvizdić met today with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to BiH Maria Teresa Lizaranza Perinat. He pointed out that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Spain are two friendly countries with good bilateral relations and informed about the very successful visit to the parliament of the Kingdom of Spain, from April 15 to 18 this year.



They agreed that, in the coming period, it is necessary to intensify mutual visits at the highest level.

He informed Ambassador Perinat about the current political and security situation in BiH and pointed out that the main foreign policy priority of BiH remains European and NATO integration. Zvizdić thanked for Spain's overall help and support to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Ambassador thanked for the welcome and confirmed the continuity of good relations between the two countries. She pointed out that Spain strongly supports the Euro-Atlantic integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zvizdić and Perinat agreed that, in the coming period, it is necessary to strengthen economic and inter-parliamentary cooperation, especially through joint parliamentary forums and the exchange of civil servants for the purpose of education and taking over the best practices and that within the framework of the contractual cooperation between the two countries, the signing and ratification of the agreement on the mutual recognition of driver's licenses and on the improvement of cultural cooperation, especially through the Sephardic heritage in BiH, is expected as soon as possible.

Given that the Kingdom of Spain is a participant in the EUFOR Althea mission, Zvizdić said that the mission's survival is extremely important for peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasized the importance of the arrival of EUFOR troops in the Brčko District of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a key point for the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina, announced the Cabinet of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of BiH PA.