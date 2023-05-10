Schmidt: BiH mustn't become divided into authoritarianism in one entity and democracy in other

After the general elections on October 2 last year, the authorities in BiH showed positive momentum in the executive and legislative branches of government. Now both governments, both in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the Republika Srpska, are appointed and functional, said the high representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt in his report, covering the period from October 16, 2022 to April 15, 2023, before the Council security of the United Nations.



Russia expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of Christian Schmidt, the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the meeting. However, Russia failed to block Schmidt's address at the meeting, which took place today.

Tensions have arisen because Russia believes that Schmidt has no right to speak on behalf of the international community. Instead, they argue that Schmidt's role is limited to his personal opinion.

In his report, the high representative said that the full implementation of the Dayton Agreement requires the functionality of the government as one of the key factors. The process of creating a functional government of Bosnia and Herzegovina reached a critical point when the country received the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union on December 15 last year, which was met with great approval by the population.

However, the government in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina was paralyzed due to a deadlock in the parliament. This was partially resolved by decisions made in October and April. This decision led to relief and improvement in the functioning of the authorities in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Overall, all these positive changes in Bosnia and Herzegovina create a stimulating momentum for the successful implementation of the Dayton Agreement. A functional government with strong political and economic potential is essential for the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina and further approximation to the European Union.

- The ultimate goal in the implementation of the Dayton Agreement is a stable and fully functional Federation. The Constitutional Court decided that my decisions are fully in accordance with the constitution - said Schmidt.

One of the key challenges in the implementation of the Dayton Agreement is Republika Srpska. Developments in this entity show that Milorad Dodik openly advocated independence and even spoke publicly about how the RS could become part of Serbia.

- The action plan for the secession of state property challenges the powers of the Constitutional Court and suspends decision-making at the state level. Calls for the police unit that would carry out the so-called monitoring the border between entities clearly endangers state institutions and undermines the unity of the country. Bosnia and Herzegovina must not become a country divided into authoritarianism in one entity and democracy in the other - says the high representative.

According to him, Bosnia and Herzegovina is the only post-Yugoslav state that has not yet resolved the issue of state property from the time of Yugoslavia. It is necessary to establish equal relations and functioning cooperation between both entities in order to ensure the unity of the state and progress on the way to the EU.

- Authorities in the entities ignore binding decisions, trying to regulate issues in their own way. An example of this is the law on immovable state property, which I suspended in Ferbuar. International partners must continue to react with a unified approach - said Schmidt.

He reminded that Serbia and Croatia fully respect the integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He also thanked EUFOR, which is a necessary tool in preserving peace and stability in the country.

Despite all the challenges, economic growth continues in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, genocide denial and the lack of prosecution of war criminals remain major problems. Reconciliation and recognition of the past are necessary steps for the transition from the post-war period to a progressive society.

- I am glad that Mostar changed the names of the streets that bore the names of members of the Ustasha regime and renamed them to other names - said Schmidt.

When it comes to prosecuting war criminals, Bosnia and Herzegovina is the most advanced in the region, but it needs the full support of the international community. War criminals must be entered into national registers.

The diversity of the constituent nations must be respected, but space must also be created for those who do not feel they are members of the constituent nations, especially young people who are leaving the country in record numbers. When asked for reasons, they cite nepotism and corruption.

- The participation of women in politics is very low, but since October it is slightly higher and amounts to around 20 percent. I call on political leaders to initiate constitutional and legal reforms in order to introduce new legislation against discrimination, in accordance with Annex 4 of the Dayton Agreement - said Schmidt.

During his speech, he also highlighted the issue of discrimination faced by minorities, especially the Roma community, in terms of employment, health care and education.

- I reminded everyone that the reis-ul-ulema of the Islamic community in Bosnia and Herzegovina is actively involved in inter-religious dialogue, which is crucial for promoting understanding and tolerance between different communities. We must fulfill the promise we made to BiH in 1995 that such crimes will never happen again - he stated.

He also emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of BiH are not subject to negotiation, and that there can be no borders within the country.

- Despite the challenges, I remain optimistic about the future of BiH, especially with the younger generation that dedicates itself to building a better future. They understand that the progress of the country lies in their hands and their determination can bring the best momentum to this country. We must work together, regardless of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, in order to build a stable, democratic and prosperous BiH - said Schmidt.