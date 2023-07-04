Bećirović in London: Dodik should be removed from office before he causes a conflict

A member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, spoke today in London with the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, James Cleverly, and the British Prime Minister's Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Stuart Peach, about the actions of the entity of RS that threaten the Dayton Peace Agreement and the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bećirović pointed out the danger of destabilization of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region due to the dangerous anti-Dayton activities of the authorities of the RS.

A member of the BiH Presidency emphasized that the statement that the actions of the RS entity are primarily a security, not a political problem, proved to be correct, and he once again urged that the president of the RS entity should be removed from office before he causes destabilization of the country and the region.

- It is better to remove Milorad Dodik than to allow his politics to existentially threaten the citizens and peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina - said Bećirović.

He also emphasized that it is extremely important that a world superpower like Great Britain stands firmly by Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens.

Cleverley stated that the UK's interest was to preserve peace and respect for the Dayton Peace Agreement.

He pointed out that his country's commitment to democratic forces and the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina is unquestionable and that Great Britain will take additional steps towards stabilizing the situation in this part of Europe.

Peach emphasized that Great Britain, as a witness to the Dayton Peace Agreement, is an ally of Bosnia and Herzegovina and announced that it will continue to support the preservation of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.