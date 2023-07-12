Krišto - Naessl: Strengthen the cooperation between BiH and EBRD

The Chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, spoke today in Sarajevo with the Head of the EBRD Office for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Manuela Naessl, about improving cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Krišto expressed her gratitude to the EBRD for its continuous support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially for the construction of infrastructure projects key to the integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the regional communication infrastructure. She confirmed the strong European commitment of the BiH Council of Ministers and emphasized that European integration has no alternative for our country.

Future focus

She said that it is time to turn around and focus on the future and that continuous dialogue and cooperation is the only way that brings peace, stability and improvement not only for BiH but also for the entire region.

She added that she sees the EBRD as one of the key partners in these processes, whose project results are visible throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Investments in BiH

During the meeting, they discussed the realization of previous projects and investment plans for the next period in the areas of inclusive growth, building and strengthening the capacity of the private sector, strengthening the competitiveness of state-owned enterprises, building infrastructure and energy, energy efficiency and strengthening the so-called green economy.

Krišto pointed out that the EBRD, with almost three billion euros invested in BiH, is one of the most important partners in the construction and reconstruction of the country, and added that the institutions of BiH will continue to work on intensifying cooperation, the Council of Ministers of BiH announced.