Zvizdić speaks with the delegation of the Consultative Assembly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdić met with the delegation of the Consultative Assembly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Buwardi.

He informed them about the current economic and political situation, as well as the main foreign policy priorities of BiH.

The two sides agreed that the bilateral relations between the two countries are extremely good and friendly.

They emphasized the importance of improving parliamentary cooperation.

Zvizdić and Al-Buwardi agreed that in the coming period, they should continue to work intensively on improving cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in the fields of economy, agriculture, industry, culture, education, tourism, etc.

Zvizdić expressed his gratitude that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia always has its own delegation on July 11, the anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica and that a binding order was given to commemorate that day appropriately throughout the country.