About 350 exhibitors from six countries are expected at the 50th Gradačac Plum Fair

About 350 exhibitors are expected at the jubilee 50th International Fair of Agriculture and Food Industry - the Plum Fair in Gradačac, which will be held from August 23 to 26, it was announced today at a press conference in the premises of the Foreign Trade Chamber of BiH in Sarajevo.

Ensar Mešanović, head of the Tourist Office of the Tourism Board of Gradačac, which organizes the fair, said that the exhibitors come from six countries - primarily Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, France, Croatia, Serbia and Turkey.

Divided into units

He explained that the space at the Fair will be divided into units for agricultural production, food processing industry, and agricultural machinery and equipment.

- We are proud to say that the Plum Fair is an economic and tourist event and our best tourist product, and this year we also have the 6th Beekeeping Fair "Pčela" Gradačac - said Mešanović.

FBiH Minister of Agriculture, Water Management and Forestry Kemal Hrnjić pointed out that the ministry will continue to support such events because events such as fairs should gain more importance.

Invitation for companies

He invited the largest companies in the food industry in BiH to participate in the Plum Fair in Gradačac, but also in all other BiH cities that organize fair events.

Mayor of Gradačac, Edis Dervišagić, emphasized that the Plum Fair is more than just a fair and that it represents a celebration for all citizens and visitors to enjoy.

The organizers announced a rich cultural and artistic program during the fair.